Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.24
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
