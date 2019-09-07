Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.24 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.