Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.45
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.