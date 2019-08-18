Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.45 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.