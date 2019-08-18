Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)

This is a contrast between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 88.65%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.
