Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)

This is a contrast between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 88.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.