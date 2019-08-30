Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp on 4 of the 4 factors.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.