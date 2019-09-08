Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.70 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 0.1%. Comparatively, TMSR Holding Company Limited has 81.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.