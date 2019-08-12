Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. Pure Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Gores Holdings III Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Gores Holdings III Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.