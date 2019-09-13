Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 22.73% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.