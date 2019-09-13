Comparing of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 22.73% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.
