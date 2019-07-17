Comparing of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|16
|0.68
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 71.37% and its average target price is $34.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.