Comparing of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.68 N/A 1.39 12.08

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 71.37% and its average target price is $34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.