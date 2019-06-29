Comparing of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

As Conglomerates companies, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00

In table 1 we can see Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 64.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.