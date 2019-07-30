Comparing of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The peers have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.