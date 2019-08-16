Comparing of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Both Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance Inc 36 21.68 N/A -0.96 0.00 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 181 2.86 N/A 5.84 33.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Goosehead Insurance Inc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goosehead Insurance Inc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is $210.83, which is potential 10.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares and 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares. 18.8% are Goosehead Insurance Inc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Goosehead Insurance Inc has stronger performance than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company beats Goosehead Insurance Inc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.