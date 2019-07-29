Comparing of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.91 N/A 1.22 14.54 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 1% respectively. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 7.94% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.