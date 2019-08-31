Comparing of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.85 N/A 1.23 14.76 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 7.45% respectively. 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.