Comparing of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.97 N/A 1.23 14.76 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.24 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $164.67, with potential upside of 34.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.