Comparing of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) and Its Rivals

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has 36% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.31% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 2.80% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. N/A 20 21.55 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.00 2.71

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. currently has an average target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. The competitors have a potential upside of 39.88%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.2% 2.14% -2.24% -1.23% -5.33% 9.25% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s competitors beat Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.