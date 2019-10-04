Comparing of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and Its Peers

As Shipping company, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golden Ocean Group Limited has 24.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited 1,563,560,732.11% 4.00% 2.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited 93.97M 6 14.76 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Golden Ocean Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.55 2.59

As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 114.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Ocean Group Limited has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s rivals beat Golden Ocean Group Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.