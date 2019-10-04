Comparing of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and Its Peers

As Shipping company, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Golden Ocean Group Limited has 24.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|1,563,560,732.11%
|4.00%
|2.00%
|Industry Average
|5.54%
|5.93%
|2.15%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|93.97M
|6
|14.76
|Industry Average
|25.22M
|455.00M
|23.53
Golden Ocean Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.40
|1.55
|2.59
As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 114.86%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|-4.25%
|-1.62%
|0.33%
|18.75%
|-32.97%
|-1.3%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|9.01%
|9.18%
|23.03%
|19.97%
|28.67%
For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
Golden Ocean Group Limited has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Golden Ocean Group Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Golden Ocean Group Limited’s rivals beat Golden Ocean Group Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.
