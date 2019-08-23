Comparing of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Both Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment Inc. 15 0.44 N/A -1.17 0.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 8 1.59 N/A 0.32 22.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Golden Entertainment Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Entertainment Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -9.8% -2.2% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.7% 1.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Golden Entertainment Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Golden Entertainment Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 54.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.83% -6.62% -9.84% -5.78% -29.18% 1.95%

For the past year Golden Entertainment Inc. has -12.48% weaker performance while Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has 1.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Golden Entertainment Inc.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.