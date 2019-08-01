Comparing of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

As Gold businesses, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Seabridge Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Seabridge Gold Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.6 average target price and a 79.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s shares. Competitively, Seabridge Gold Inc. has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16% Seabridge Gold Inc. -1.46% 0.35% -12.25% -8.83% 6.6% -13.38%

For the past year Gold Standard Ventures Corp was more bearish than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Summary

Seabridge Gold Inc. beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.