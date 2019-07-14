Comparing of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has 18.03% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.28% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 155.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Gold Standard Ventures Corp had bearish trend while Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.