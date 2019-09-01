Comparing of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

We are contrasting Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 1.98 N/A 0.39 37.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.