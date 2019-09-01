Comparing of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

We are contrasting Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|14
|1.98
|N/A
|0.39
|37.56
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|1.22%
|3.1%
|1.51%
|2.4%
|-1.65%
|7.87%
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|-5.43%
|1.9%
|-2.03%
|13.23%
|-11.83%
|31.22%
For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.
