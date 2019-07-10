Comparing of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.46 N/A 0.65 20.03

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Ship Finance International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Ship Finance International Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Ship Finance International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Ship Finance International Limited is $13.33, which is potential 4.96% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.1% respectively. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited has 43.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.64% -0.83% 2.24% -1.34% -0.95% 5.52% Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s stock price has smaller growth than Ship Finance International Limited.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.