Comparing of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

As Shipping businesses, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 18 2.52 N/A -2.49 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.48 N/A 0.73 18.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Golar LNG Limited and Ship Finance International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golar LNG Limited and Ship Finance International Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG Limited’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ship Finance International Limited’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Ship Finance International Limited which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Ship Finance International Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Golar LNG Limited and Ship Finance International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Limited has an average target price of $24.5, and a 92.16% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golar LNG Limited and Ship Finance International Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 30.1%. About 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited has -22.15% weaker performance while Ship Finance International Limited has 24.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats Golar LNG Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.