Comparing of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Since Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 19 2.62 N/A -2.49 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.92 N/A 2.22 4.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golar LNG Limited and Seaspan Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG Limited’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Golar LNG Limited is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Seaspan Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Seaspan Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Golar LNG Limited and Seaspan Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 3 0 2.60

Golar LNG Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 101.78% and an $25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Seaspan Corporation’s consensus target price is $8.2, while its potential downside is -19.84%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Golar LNG Limited is looking more favorable than Seaspan Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golar LNG Limited and Seaspan Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 47%. About 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Seaspan Corporation has 29.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Seaspan Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.