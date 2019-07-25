Comparing of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 20 3.83 N/A -2.29 0.00 Costamare Inc. 5 1.65 N/A 0.14 41.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -12.9% -4.6% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.74 beta indicates that Golar LNG Limited is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Costamare Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golar LNG Limited. Its rival Costamare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Golar LNG Limited has a 62.58% upside potential and an average price target of $29.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Costamare Inc. is $7, which is potential 20.27% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Golar LNG Limited is looking more favorable than Costamare Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Golar LNG Limited shares and 24.5% of Costamare Inc. shares. 46.5% are Golar LNG Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.9% are Costamare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -1.61% -9.75% -17.04% -33.39% -43.41% -13.19% Costamare Inc. -2.58% -0.53% 12.52% 6.39% -26.01% 28.93%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Costamare Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.