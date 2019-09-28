Comparing of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Since Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) are part of the Regional Airlines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 17 0.07 115.53M -1.92 0.00 Allegiant Travel Company 146 0.50 11.43M 11.32 13.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. and Allegiant Travel Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 693,873,873.87% 23.2% -11.3% Allegiant Travel Company 7,839,506.17% 23.4% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has a -0.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Allegiant Travel Company is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Allegiant Travel Company is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Allegiant Travel Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. and Allegiant Travel Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 3 2.75

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has an average price target of $20.7, and a 34.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Allegiant Travel Company is $175.75, which is potential 17.94% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is looking more favorable than Allegiant Travel Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.7% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares and 80.1% of Allegiant Travel Company shares. Insiders held roughly 64% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19% of Allegiant Travel Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 3.82% 29.71% 92.17% 67.32% 177.58% 58.56% Allegiant Travel Company 0.73% 4.73% 2.95% 19.17% 20.31% 49.52%

For the past year Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. was more bullish than Allegiant Travel Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Allegiant Travel Company beats Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides regular and non-regular flight transportation services for passengers, cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 130 aircraft, which included 96 aircraft under operating leases and 34 aircraft under finance leases. It also develops and manages third partyÂ’s customer loyalty program, as well as sells redemption rights of awards related to the loyalty program. The company has a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, Inc. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.