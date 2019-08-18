Comparing of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) compete with each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy Inc. 74 4.02 N/A 0.48 154.16 Momo Inc. 34 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.48

Table 1 highlights GoDaddy Inc. and Momo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Momo Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. GoDaddy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% Momo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

GoDaddy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Momo Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GoDaddy Inc. Its rival Momo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Momo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GoDaddy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GoDaddy Inc. and Momo Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Momo Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

GoDaddy Inc. has an average target price of $87.4, and a 37.53% upside potential. Momo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.48 consensus target price and a 34.42% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that GoDaddy Inc. appears more favorable than Momo Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GoDaddy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of Momo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GoDaddy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Momo Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GoDaddy Inc. -2.59% 3.64% -9.52% 9.42% 0.04% 11.83% Momo Inc. -4.77% -7.51% -3.47% 15.95% -13.78% 45.25%

For the past year GoDaddy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Momo Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors GoDaddy Inc. beats Momo Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites; online store product that allows customers to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application. The company also offers games, which are designed with various themes, cultural characteristics, and features to appeal to various segments of the game player community; paid emoticons, and mobile marketing services; and live video, value-added, and other services. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.