Comparing of GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of GNC Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.53% of all Drug Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GNC Holdings Inc. has 2.35% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 13.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GNC Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GNC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -29.60% 3.00% Industry Average 2.76% 19.70% 5.20%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GNC Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GNC Holdings Inc. N/A 2 4.16 Industry Average 1.67B 60.52B 7.35

GNC Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for GNC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GNC Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.00 0.00 1.61

With consensus price target of $2, GNC Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 10.80%. The potential upside of the competitors is 32.65%. Based on the data given earlier, GNC Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GNC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GNC Holdings Inc. -6.5% -28.08% -35.74% -55.69% -44.51% -21.1% Industry Average 10.63% 1.70% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

GNC Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, GNC Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.30 and has 0.70 Quick Ratio. GNC Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GNC Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

GNC Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GNC Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.50% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GNC Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GNC Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. The company sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands. It operates a network of approximately 9,000 locations under the GNC brand worldwide. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores; Websites, including GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com, as well as Drugstore.com; domestic and international franchise activities; and third-party contract manufacturing. GNC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.