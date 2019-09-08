Comparing of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlycoMimetics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average price target is $11.33, while its potential upside is 225.57%. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 540.86% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.67%. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.