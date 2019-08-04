Comparing of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 116.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 151.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 95.15% and its consensus target price is $29. Based on the results given earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.