Comparing of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology companies, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 225.57% and an $11.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.