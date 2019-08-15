Comparing of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 138.27 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 280.10% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with average price target of $11.33. Competitively the average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 147.09% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.