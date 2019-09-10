Comparing of Glowpoint Inc. (GLOW) and Its Peers

As Diversified Communication Services company, Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Glowpoint Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 63.08% institutional ownership for its peers. 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.93% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Glowpoint Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -77.80% -68.50% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Glowpoint Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Glowpoint Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Glowpoint Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.89 2.47

As a group, Diversified Communication Services companies have a potential upside of 103.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Glowpoint Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year Glowpoint Inc. had bearish trend while Glowpoint Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Glowpoint Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Glowpoint Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Glowpoint Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Glowpoint Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Glowpoint Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glowpoint Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Glowpoint Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Glowpoint Inc.’s rivals beat Glowpoint Inc.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.