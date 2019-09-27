Comparing of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 51 2.84 75.51M 1.48 30.82 CONMED Corporation 99 2.24 27.59M 1.05 83.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Globus Medical Inc. and CONMED Corporation. CONMED Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Globus Medical Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Globus Medical Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CONMED Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Globus Medical Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 149,258,746.79% 12.9% 11.8% CONMED Corporation 27,967,562.09% 4.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CONMED Corporation on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, CONMED Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Globus Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Globus Medical Inc. and CONMED Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CONMED Corporation’s potential upside is 4.62% and its average price target is $100.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Globus Medical Inc. and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 97.56% respectively. About 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CONMED Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. was less bullish than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats CONMED Corporation.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.