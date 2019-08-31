Comparing of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.52 N/A -0.78 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Globus Maritime Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Globus Maritime Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6% -2.8% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Globus Maritime Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0%. 17.9% are Globus Maritime Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87%

For the past year Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend while Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats Globus Maritime Limited.