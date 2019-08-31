Comparing of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Globus Maritime Limited
|3
|0.52
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Globus Maritime Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Globus Maritime Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Globus Maritime Limited
|0.00%
|-6%
|-2.8%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Globus Maritime Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0%. 17.9% are Globus Maritime Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Globus Maritime Limited
|-12.35%
|-6.38%
|-25.68%
|-34.52%
|-51.1%
|-23.61%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|1.22%
|3.1%
|1.51%
|2.4%
|-1.65%
|7.87%
For the past year Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend while Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats Globus Maritime Limited.
