Comparing of Globant S.A. (GLOB) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Since Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 83 7.10 N/A 1.41 59.14 International Business Machines Corporation 138 1.71 N/A 11.78 11.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Globant S.A. and International Business Machines Corporation. International Business Machines Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Globant S.A. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Globant S.A. is currently more expensive than International Business Machines Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Globant S.A. and International Business Machines Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that Globant S.A. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Globant S.A. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival International Business Machines Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Globant S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Globant S.A. and International Business Machines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 International Business Machines Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Globant S.A. has a -16.82% downside potential and an average target price of $89. International Business Machines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $155 consensus target price and a 3.49% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that International Business Machines Corporation seems more appealing than Globant S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Globant S.A. shares and 57.9% of International Business Machines Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.75% of Globant S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.02% 3.06% 21.65% 54.98% 64.28% 47.75% International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24%

For the past year Globant S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Business Machines Corporation.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats on 7 of the 12 factors International Business Machines Corporation.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.