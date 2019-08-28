Comparing of GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Both GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.32 N/A 0.38 37.10 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.44 N/A 0.43 21.18

In table 1 we can see GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 17.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 26.5%. About 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. was more bullish than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.