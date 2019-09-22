Comparing of Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) and Its Competitors

Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a company in the Water Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Global Water Resources Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.76% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Global Water Resources Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.70% 1.30% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources Inc. N/A 11 74.47 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

Global Water Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Global Water Resources Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.40

As a group, Water Utilities companies have a potential upside of 54.08%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Water Resources Inc. 5.5% 24.73% 31.06% 31.74% 33.54% 24.85% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year Global Water Resources Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Global Water Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Global Water Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. Global Water Resources Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Water Resources Inc.

Dividends

Global Water Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Global Water Resources Inc.’s competitors beat Global Water Resources Inc.