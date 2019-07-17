Comparing of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB)

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -5.09 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Ship Lease Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -5.9% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Ship Lease Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.76% for Global Ship Lease Inc. with average target price of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares and 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 shares. About 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. 5.44% 18.14% 1.88% -20.79% -45.04% 30.31% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.