Comparing of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB)

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|4
|0.45
|N/A
|-5.09
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Global Ship Lease Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-5.9%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Global Ship Lease Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 9.76% for Global Ship Lease Inc. with average target price of $9.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.6% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares and 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 shares. About 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|5.44%
|18.14%
|1.88%
|-20.79%
|-45.04%
|30.31%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0.08%
|0.42%
|0.5%
|0.19%
|-0.51%
|0.9%
For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.
