Comparing of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.34 N/A -4.68 0.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.12 N/A -18.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Ship Lease Inc. and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Global Ship Lease Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 3.14 beta which is 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Global Ship Lease Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Ship Lease Inc. and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Ship Lease Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 21.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Ship Lease Inc. and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 10%. Insiders owned 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Comparatively, 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. was less bullish than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Summary

Global Ship Lease Inc. beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.