Comparing of Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

As REIT – Industrial companies, Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage Inc. 4 4.34 N/A 0.10 42.45 Extra Space Storage Inc. 106 12.35 N/A 3.11 36.20

Table 1 highlights Global Self Storage Inc. and Extra Space Storage Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Extra Space Storage Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Global Self Storage Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Extra Space Storage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Global Self Storage Inc. and Extra Space Storage Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% Extra Space Storage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Extra Space Storage Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Self Storage Inc. and Extra Space Storage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extra Space Storage Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s average target price is $130.5, while its potential upside is 7.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.7% of Global Self Storage Inc. shares and 0% of Extra Space Storage Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Global Self Storage Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Self Storage Inc. -1.22% 9.19% 9.18% 4.79% 0.73% 6.12% Extra Space Storage Inc. 2.34% 6.32% 6.04% 15.24% 20.19% 24.22%

For the past year Global Self Storage Inc. was less bullish than Extra Space Storage Inc.

Summary

Extra Space Storage Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Global Self Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.