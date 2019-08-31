Comparing of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 149 7.22 N/A 2.83 59.29 SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95

Demonstrates Global Payments Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SYNNEX Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Payments Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Global Payments Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SYNNEX Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Payments Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Payments Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Global Payments Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.97% and an $162.71 average price target. Meanwhile, SYNNEX Corporation’s average price target is $118, while its potential upside is 40.79%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SYNNEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Global Payments Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Payments Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.7%. About 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. was more bullish than SYNNEX Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Global Payments Inc. beats SYNNEX Corporation.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.