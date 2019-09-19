Comparing of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Since Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 152 7.24 N/A 2.83 59.29 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.04 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Payments Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Global Payments Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, International Money Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Global Payments Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Global Payments Inc. is $174.25, with potential upside of 6.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Payments Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.1%. Global Payments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Global Payments Inc. beats International Money Express Inc.