Comparing of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Both Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 147 7.05 N/A 2.83 59.29 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.70 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Payments Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Payments Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Payments Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Global Payments Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Payments Inc. has a 0.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $161.13. Competitively the average target price of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is $11.65, which is potential 22.89% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Payments Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% are Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. has 62.82% stronger performance while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.