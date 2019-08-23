Comparing of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Both Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Payments Inc.
|147
|7.05
|N/A
|2.83
|59.29
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|12
|1.70
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Payments Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Global Payments Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Payments Inc.
|0.00%
|12%
|3.5%
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.8%
|-2.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Payments Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Global Payments Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Payments Inc.
|1
|2
|5
|2.63
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Global Payments Inc. has a 0.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $161.13. Competitively the average target price of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is $11.65, which is potential 22.89% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Payments Inc., analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.6% are Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Payments Inc.
|3.72%
|3.24%
|16.55%
|47.71%
|49.58%
|62.82%
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|-2.11%
|-4.48%
|-23.64%
|-24.07%
|-44.65%
|-13.61%
For the past year Global Payments Inc. has 62.82% stronger performance while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance.
Summary
Global Payments Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.
