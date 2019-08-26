Comparing of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Medical REIT Inc. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Yatra Online Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yatra Online Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.