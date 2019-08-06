Comparing of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Both Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Medical REIT Inc. and GigCapital2 Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Medical REIT Inc. and GigCapital2 Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares. Insiders held 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 7 of the 7 factors.