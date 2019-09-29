Comparing of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

As Conglomerates companies, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.02M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival AGBA Acquisition Limited is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. AGBA Acquisition Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Medical REIT Inc. and AGBA Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 8%. Insiders held 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AGBA Acquisition Limited.