Comparing of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Cord Blood Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 11.6% respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders are 49.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.