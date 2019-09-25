Comparing of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Since Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.68 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential upside is 62.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 25.1% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.