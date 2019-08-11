Comparing of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

We are comparing Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Epizyme Inc. 13 35.30 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Cord Blood Corporation and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Epizyme Inc. which has a 12.5 Current Ratio and a 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Epizyme Inc. is $20.17, which is potential 75.39% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.