Comparing of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 240.27 N/A -3.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.38 beta indicates that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 9.7 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 111.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.